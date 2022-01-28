Tyler Police have arrested DeAnthony Marquise Brown, a 19-year-old from Houston, after responding to a major crash around 5:30 a.m. at a busy Tyler intersection.
Tyler PD released a statement saying the wreck occurred at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and Old Grande Blvd., near the Bank of America. Southbound traffic on S. Broadway Ave. was been reduced to one lane for about four hours.
Officers were responding to a call at an apartment complex on the 300 block of Chimney Rock Drive about someone driving a silver sedan around and letting another person out to go in between cars, said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department public information officer.
There have recently been catalytic converter thefts and police wanted to see if the call was related to this or if it was something else, Erbaugh said.
Officers responded to the scene and saw a silver Lexus leaving the complex, according to a Tyler PD report. When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation, the vehicle began evading police.
The suspect ran from officers down Old Bullard Rd. to Old Grande Blvd. trying to get to S. Broadway Ave., Erbaugh said.
Officers were responding to assist on S. Broadway Ave. when the suspect hit the passengers side of their vehicle, Erbaugh said. The officer in the passenger seat sustained minor injuries.
The suspects vehicle was disabled by the crash, according to a report. Three suspects fled the vehicle and one, Brown, was caught by officers.
One warrant was obtained on Brown for evading arrest/detention in a vehicle, with a bond of $250,000, according to the release. Another was obtained for aggravated assault of a public servant with a $250,000 bond.
Brown has been booked into Smith County Jail.
A warrant was also obtained for the silver Lexus where catalytic converters, saws and other evidence was found, according to the release.
The case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.
Those who may know anyone else involved in this event or have any further information are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.