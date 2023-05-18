A host of high school anglers from East Texas will compete in the Texas High School Bass Association State Championship Saturday at Sam Rayburn.
The weigh-in site is Cassels-Boykin Park in Zavalla.
The top 65 boats at regionals qualified for the state tournament.
Arp captured the team regional championship out of 63 schools and is sending six boats to state.
The Arp team of sophomore Christopher Moore and freshman Will Sanford finished in 11th place at regionals. Other Arp state qualifiers are sophomore Bryce Everett, the team of sophomore Sarah Maynard/freshman Zane Bourque, the team of junior Allee McCollum/junior Skylar King, senior Blake Archie and the team of senior Haley Bryand/senior Ty Anderson.
Arp has won four of the six tournaments it has competed in this season. Last year, Arp placed second at regionals out of 68 schools and qualified five boats to state. Arp got 62nd at state in 2022 out of 133 schools.
Rains placed second at regionals, Brownsboro third, Lindale fourth, Mabank fifth and Bullard sixth. Rounding out the top 10 were Quinlan Ford, Caddo Mills, Union Grove and Rockwall-Heath.
Union Grove’s team of Jacob Griffin/Cason Cowan was the regional champion and will compete at state.
Other area competitors at state are Porter South/Ely Peckham (Winnsboro), Kye Wedemeyer/Wyatt Parker (Lindale), Kolten Goolsby/Hayden Goolsby (Cayuga), William Wooldridge/Luke Irwin (Brownsboro), Rhett Hutchins/Brian Kelley (Whitehouse), Jacob Fulgham/Levi Martin (Brownsboro), Logan Glasscock/Peyton Zwick (Canton), Maggie Neal/Dylan McLemore (Bullard), Spencer Lovell/Gage Cook (Rains), Jaycee Ivie (Rains), Reid Mason/Brody Mitchell (Palestine), Hunter Meador/Russell Rutledge (Elkhart), Bryan Tower Jr./Dani Tower (Malakoff), Jace Tyndell/Buddy Ruffin (Mineola), Liam Harbuck/Mason Lemmert (Lindale), Memphis McNew/Wyatt Cook (Rains), TJ Baker/Wyatt York (Elkhart), William Bailey/Preston Greene (Bullard), Aami Patel/Hayes Cowart (Bullard), Jackson Frachiseur/Jakob Hardy (Troup), Waylon Bozeman (Rains), Clint Thurman/Christian Pettway (Lindale), Jackson Speaker/Cade Kelly (Bullard), Brady Hilliard/Cody Hendrick (Lindale). Dylan Duke/Jackson Rice (Van), Grant Guidry/Brayden Juarez (Rains), Ryan Harper/Rance Harper (Frankston), Matthew Glasgow/Ty Buford (LaPoynor). Riley Brown/Fernando Soto (Lindale), Alex Camp/Aiden Camp (Palestine), Anna Fugate/Paisley Rumbo (Brownsboro) and Coye Oliver/Cord Oliver (Canton).