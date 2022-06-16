Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.'s Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter is celebrating 80 years of service and sisterhood.
The sorority has great pride and appreciation in its chapter’s history which serves as the backdrop for what defines the greatness of its legacy.
Gamma Omicron Omega will celebrate their 80th anniversary with "An Evening Under the Stars" Scholarship and Service Benefit Event. This major fundraising event is scheduled for Aug. 6, at The Villa in Tyler from 6 to 10 p.m. Entertainment for the evening will be the band Total Choice, from Shreveport.
Those in attendance will be able to participate in a silent auction to benefit scholarship funds and services.
Additionally, chapter members will perform a skit that highlights the chapter’s history.
Tickets for this event can be purchased via Zelle: info@tyleraka1908.org, eventbrite.com or by giving cash to a member of the chapter. Tickets will be sold for $25 before June 24 then $35 up until the event.
For more information about this event, contact chairperson Charlotte Adam-Graves at 903-574-8109 or nphcpresidentcg@gmail.com.
The sorority’s chapter was established on March 11,1942 and has focused on serving the needs of the community by providing scholarships, improving literacy, raising awareness on health issues and other social endeavors, to elevate the lives of many in Smith County.
Gamma Omicron Omega will have the support of several sponsors for this fundraiser.
The White Diamond Sponsor for this event is Black History 365. BH365 provides an inclusive history of the African American journey. This sponsor has created age appropriate, researched based books that invite all readers to become critical thinkers, compassionate listeners, fact-based, respectful communicators and action-oriented solutionists. BH365 books for students in grades 3 to 12 will be available for viewing at this event.
The Silver Sponsors for this event are The Villa in Tyler and Citizens 1st Bank-James Perkins Family Foundation. Citizens 1st Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1920. The bank is celebrating 102 years of service and has been a Bauer 5 star rated institution for over 130 consecutive quarters. The current President, Director of Citizens 1st is James Perkins. The James Perkins Family Foundation is a charitable and educational organization located in Tyler.
80th Anniversary Sponsors for the event are Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson Attorneys and Polichic Engagement. Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson is a national law firm that has a customer-driven focus and a history of success and compliance with the law.
Polichic Engagement, a nonpartisan organization, is another sponsor. The organization works to involve Texas women in elections and issue advocacy. Volunteers are actively engaged to remind households to complete their census, become politically educated and register and vote in all elections.
All sponsors of “An Evening Under the Stars” will be participants and available to give information and answer questions at the event. Gamma Omicron Omega is still accepting organizational and business support and sponsors for this event.