Amid an ongoing investigation of a trail ride in Smith County where five people were shot, multiple agencies have met to discuss security measures to better regulate these events.
“It’s no secret” the northeast Texas area has been subject to dangerous trail rides over the past several years, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said. A number of these events resulted in attendees being shot and some killed in Smith, Harrison, Morris and Rusk counties.
After Sunday’s trail ride injured five, representatives from Smith and Harrison counties have sat down together several times to determine how to avoid tragedies in the future, Smith said.
“The message that I want to send is that we are not against trail riding, we are against trail riding with violence,” Smith said at a press conference on Friday afternoon, where he and other Smith County officials gave an update in the case.
Among those shot last weekend was a 13-year-old and a 30-year-old, who was shot in the face and remains hospitalized in critical condition nearly a week later. The critically injured patient has underwent multiple surgeries and isn’t expected to be released anytime soon, Smith said.
No suspects have been arrested yet, but investigators have several persons of interests and are speaking to witnesses.
Sunday’s trail ride organized and hosted by Marshall-based Unified Trail Riderzzz also featured ATVs, a horse show, and concerts. Smith said the county will hold organizers and promoters of such events accountable, including the land owners involved.
“There are numerous concerns and rules and regulations that must be adhered to in order to safely organize and operate large gathering such as those seen in the trail rides, especially those coupled with horse racing, ATVs, side-by-sides and concerts all in one,” Smith said, adding officials will use every tool they have to maintain the safety and security of attendees and the public.
For example, all food vendors have to be permitted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District; bathroom facilities must be available; non-mowed dead grass on site isn’t allowed due to it creating an enormous fuel load if a fire breaks out; and proper entry and exit for emergency vehicles is required.
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently developing policies which will require Fire Marshal Jay Brooks or any member of his office to inspect any site designated for a gathering of people where money or goods are exchanged for entry, Smith said. Anyone who can’t meet the required codes won’t be able to host the event.
The purpose of future inspections is to try to mitigate risks and dangers seen at recent related events, he said.
Violating the codes could result in being charged with a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail for a first violation. After two or more convictions, the violation becomes a state jail felony.
Additionally, Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin’s office will conduct Coggins Equine checks and be the enforcer of the related code. A negative Coggins test within the past year is required anytime two or more horses are at one location, Smith said. Citations will be issued to those who fail to show the record at an inspection.
Smith and his criminal investigation division have talked to multiple people who attended the event, including the organizer. He said all of them have cooperated and that the investigation is making great progress, even though no arrests have been made.
Brooks, who is leading the investigation connected to the location of the event, asked the public to share any photos or videos that could be valuable to the investigation.
Trail rides will not be banned in Smith County, according to Smith, but since most of these are paid ticketed events, they are subject to follow all the necessary rules.
The Harrison County Sheriff and District Attorney’s offices and Smith County fire marshal, Pct. 4 constable, and District Attorney’s offices are among the agencies who met to promote safety at related events in the future.
The Texas State Comptroller’s Office has been contacted to help with the exchanging of funds like entry fees, food and drink sales, etc., Smith said.