After a year's absence, Aaron Hickman is back on top at Willow Brook Country Club.
Hickman captured his eighth WBCC Men's Club Golf Championship on Sunday.
WBCC President Jim Gillen presented the crystal trophy to Hickman after the 86th playing of the club championship.
Clay Hodge was the defending champion.
Hickman, the former Palestine High School and TCU golfer, won by three strokes over runner-up Kyle Dickerson.
The Horned Frog carded a 36-hole total of 138 with rounds of 71 and 67. It is his third title in four years.
Dickerson scored a 141 as he recorded rounds of 71 and 70.
Placing third in the championship flight was Ryan Hill (72-73—145).
Michael Romines claimed the President's Flight with a 155 (81-74). He was followed by Jason Richards (78-80—158) and Rex Swinney (81-78—159).
Jon Honea won the First Flight with a 146 (74-72). Placing second was Jeff Embery (79-79—158).
In the Second Flight, Chip Swinney finished on top with a 162 (88-74). Taking second was Casey Hymer (87-81—168).
The first WBCC tournament was held in 1937. The championship has been conducted every year since then with the exception of 1970.
TEXAS AMATEUR QUALIFYING
On Thursday, Hickman fired a 5-under 67 to capture first place in the 114th Texas Amateur qualifying at The Tempest Club near Gladewater.
Hickman tied with Noah Hasse of Dallas.
Other qualifiers were Mason Napier of Paris (69), Andrew Baucum of Heath (70), Jacob Garcia of Tomball (71) and Matthew Foster of Dallas (71).
Alternates are J. Holland Humphries of Austin (72), Conner Henry of Fort Worth (72) and Carter Lewis of Sulphur Springs (73).
The 114th Texas Amateur is scheduled for June 15-18 at The Clubs at Houston Oaks — Hockley.
Other area scores were: Cade Bruce, Longview, 73; Luke Emerson, Lindale, 75; Matthew Peterson, Mount Pleasant, 75; Brent McAfee, Longview, 75; Scott Skrocki, Tyler, 77; Griffin Jones, Tyler, 78; Ethan Snow, Malakoff, 78; Brody Norton, Bullard, 78; Collin Thompson, Longview, 79; Reed Bedard, Tyler, 79; Keith Strickland, Mount Pleasant, 80; and Keith Childress, Diana, 83.