GEORGETOWN — Liberty scored in the top of the seventh to rally for a 4-3 win over Bullard in the Class 4A semifinals Thursday night at East View High School.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at the University of Texas’ Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin — the host of site of the UIL Softball State Tournament — but inclement weather forced a venue change as the game ended up being played on a turf field.
Bullard led 3-0 until the fifth inning when Liberty tied it.
With the game tied at 3-3 in the seventh, Bailee Slack singled to lead off the inning. Jaylen Prichard struck out but not before Slack stole second. Maci Beam then singled in the infield. Shortstop Gabby Nichols quickly retrieved the ball and fired it home. Slack collided with catcher Teagan Graul, and the ball got away as Slack scored the go-ahead run. After a popout, Anistyn Foster struck out Kamdyn Chandler to end the frame.
Kaylee Paul chopped a single over the third baseman to start the seventh, ending a no-hitter by Kaci West. Nichols bunted Paul over to second. West struck out Addison Hooker on a full count and then got Hadi Fults to fly out to left to end the game.
Bullard ended the season with a record of 32-6.
“We’re just very proud of them,” Bullard head coach Julie Murry said. “They’re tough, good kids. I still wouldn’t want to go to battle with a different group of kids than the one we went into it today with.
“Hats off to (Liberty). I thought they were aggressive at the plate. I thought they made a few things happen.”
Bullard scored three runs in the third inning. With Berlyn Grossman on third, Hooker laid down a bunt to bring Grossman home for the game’s first run. Paul then scored on a wild pitch before Hooker came in on a passed ball to make the score 3-0.
Liberty tied the score in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded and the order turning over, Prichard delivered a three-run triple.
Prichard led off the game with a walk, but Foster retired the next three batters.
In the bottom of the first, Paul, Hooker and Fults all walked to load the bases with two outs. West struck out Claire Cannon to end the inning.
Both teams were sat down in order in the second with West striking out the side.
In the bottom of the sixth, West retired the first two batters. Graul was hit by a pitch before Kenzie King and Kylie Pate both drew walks. West got Grossman to pop up to shortstop Kamdyn Chandler to end the inning.
Paul had the lone hit for Bullard.
Foster, a freshman, allowed one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
West — a Baylor signee — allowed two earned runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts and seven walks.
Freshman Hollie Thomas led Liberty with two hits, and Prichard drove in three runs. Liberty (32-7) will face Corpus Christi Calallen in the 4A championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.
