WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville scored 38 points in the second half on the way to a 56-29 win over Kilgore in the bi-district round of the Class 4A basketball playoffs on Tuesday night inside C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The second half started just after 7 p.m. after a nearly 30-minute delay following a medical emergency in the stands.
Koda Canady was shooting free throws for Jacksonville with 1.7 seconds left when the incident occurred. After Canady missed his second free throw, and Kilgore’s Da’Marion Vanzandt grabbed the rebound, play was stopped with 0.6 seconds remaining at 6:33 p.m. as event officials tended to the spectator.
The game was sent to halftime with Jacksonville leading 18-8.
Medical officials eventually arrived, and the gym was cleared of the remaining spectators.
Minutes before 7 p.m., after the individual was taken from the gym by medical personnel, the teams returned to the court and fans were allowed back in the arena.
The remainder of the game was played with two referees.
After Kilgore’s Jayden Sanders scored to open the third quarter to cut the score to 18-10, Jacksonville went on a 13-0 run, started by a triple from Canady. Canady knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter, including one in the final seconds, to give Jacksonville a 43-23 advantage.
Ryan McCown and Devin McCuin also hit threes in the third quarter.
“Anytime you come off of a long layoff like that, you kind of wonder how your kids are going to respond, and we told them the first two minutes coming out in the third quarter was going to determine the results of the game,” Jacksonville head coach Mark Alexander said. “I thought they did a good job of responding and coming out. We had a couple of positive things early, which led to that. I think we hit a big three coming out. That kind of led to that, because we didn’t shoot the ball very well in the first half.”
Jacksonville was 0 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half and 5 of 7 from downtown in the third quarter.
Despite the early shooting struggles, the Indians jumped out to an 11-0 lead as Kilgore’s Braydon Nelson put the Bulldogs on the board with 19 seconds on the clock with an old-fashioned 3-point play. Kilgore was 1 of 9 from the field with six turnovers in the first quarter, trailing 11-3.
Kilgore had the first two points — two free throws by Eric Armstrong — and the last points — a three from Dadrian Franklin — of the second quarter. Jacksonville had a 7-0 run in between to lead 18-8 at halftime.
Jacksonville had a four-minute scoring drought in the second quarter, while the Bulldogs went six minutes without scoring after going nearly eight minutes without scoring in the first quarter.
“Coach (Jeffery) Coleman is one of the best coaches in East Texas,” Alexander said. “He does a really good job. We went in up 10 at halftime, and we felt like we were up 30 because we defended well. They do a good job defensively, suppressing you and keeping the ball from you, making it hard to generate points.”
Canady led Jacksonville with 14 points. Karmelo Clayborne had 12 points. Other scorers were McCuin 9; McCown 7; Jermaine Taylor 6; Davarian Boyd 2; Isaiah Hamilton 2; Kaden Franklin 2; and Derrion Hamilton 2. Canady had four steals. Clayborne had four assists. Boyd grabbed seven rebounds.
Dadrian Franklin led Kilgore (12-16) with 10 points. Nelson had 7. Other scorers for Kilgore were Sanders 5; Bobby King 3; Vanzandt 2; and Armstrong 2. Vanzandt had nine rebounds, and Sanders had four assists.
No. 20 Jacksonville (24-9) will face either No. 3 Silsbee or Liberty in the area round.