KEMP — It was a tight race to the top in the 36th Annual Coaches Playday Golf Tournament held on Tuesday at Kings Creek Golf Club
The team of Ronny Snow (Scurry-Rosser High School), Danny Yarbrough (Guest), Jake Mienk (Palestine-Herald Press) and Lange Svehlak (Athens Daily Review) carded a 12-under 59 and then won a scorecard playoff for first place.
Placing second after the playoff was the team of Chris Frederick (Guest), David Reese (Guest), Eddie Kite (Trinity Valley Community College) and Chip Souza (WholeHogSports.com).
The Snow-Yarbrough-Mienk-Svehlak tandem won the title with a birdie on the No. 1 hole.
The championship team had four birdies of 20 feet or better on the day. Snow won for a third time (1994, 2016, 2023), while it was the second win for both Mienk and Svehlak, both of whom were also on the winning team in 2017. Yarbrough was playing in the tournament for the first time.
The top two teams both shot a 29 on the front nine and a 30 on the back nine.
One shot back in third place was the team of Jeff Thorpe (Guest), Mondo Renteria (Guest), Brett Zamzow (Cross Roads), Joey Mason (Palestine) and Brad Burnett (TVCC).
Renteria won the Putting Contest, which took place before the tourney began.
Former Henderson County journalist Chip Souza, now of WholeHogSports.com, was announced as the 23rd recipient of the C. O. Phillips Memorial Award, which is presented each year to an ambassador for golf in the memory of former Malakoff Junior High School coach C.O. Phillips, who was an avid golfer and multi-year participant in Coaches Playday. He died in the summer of 2000.
The tourney had 42 participants and the 10-team field was separated by 10 strokes.
The tournament was played in warm and overcast conditions. It was played at Kings Creek Golf Club for a 17th time and for the first time since 2015.
Trinity Valley Community College and the Athens Daily Review sponsored the tournament.
36th Annual Coaches Playday Results
Date: June 6
Kings Creek Golf Club, Kemp
Sponsored by Trinity Valley Community College, Athens Dailey Review
1, Ronny Snow, Danny Yarbrough, Jake Mienk, Lange Svehlak, 29-30—59;
2, Chris Frederick, David Reese, Eddie Kite, Chip Souza, 29-30—59;
3, Jeff Thorpe, Mondo Renteria, Brett Zamzow, Joey Mason, Brad Burnett, 31-29—60;
4, (tie) Sherard Poteete, Ed Ratliff, Maria Winn-Ratliff, Phil Hicks, 30-32—62; Joey Worley, Larry Adair, John Trammell, Ronnie Raines, Joe Elerson, 30-32—62;
6, (tie) Chris Powers, Mark McMillan, Blake Bryan, Jayson Hicks, 33-32—65; Blake Williamson, Troy Scott, Dale Norris, James Bass, 31-34—65; Russell Tapley, Carl Tapley, Daniel Pierce, Tyler Sapp 33-32—65;
9, Chuck Chapman, Casey Needham, Chancz Johnson, Harold Jones 33-34—67;
10, Eddie Arthus, Benny Rogers, Bill Mullins, Stephen Tardiff, 33-36—69.
Special Events
C.O. Phillips Memorial Award — Chip Souza
Putting Contest — Mondo Renteria
Closest To The Hole — No. 3: Chris Powers; No. 8: David Reese; No. 11: Ronny Snow.
Longest Putt Made — No. 18: Tyler Sapp