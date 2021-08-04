Putt-Putt Champions

Champions were crowned on Aug. 8, 2020 in the 26th Annual Ken Dietz Memorial City Championship Tournament at Tyler Putt-Putt Golf and Games. The division winners were: (front row, right) Tate Nichelson, ages 8-12, score 129; (second row mid-left) Gary Plain, Pro Division and tournament champion, score 92; (third row left) Melanie Martin, ladies division, score 169; (fourth row right) Noah Harris, ages 15-21, score 124; and (fifth row mid-right) Ted Willis, ages 25-60, score 119. Not pictured: Katherine Adair, Tournament Director. This year's tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11.

 Courtesy

The 27th Annual Ken Dietz Memorial City Championship Putt-Putt Golf Tournament gets underway at 8 p.m., Wednesday. Aug. 11, 2021, at the Tyler Putt-Putt Golf & Games.

Play consists of three rounds of medal play on Course No. 1.

Scoring is based on the total for all three rounds, and trophies will be awarded to the winner of each division. Age divisions are determined 30 minutes prior to tournament play with a minimum of three players per division. Practice starts at 10 a.m.

Tournament entry deadline is 7:30 p.m.

For more information call 561-7750.

 
 

