Champions were crowned on Aug. 8, 2020 in the 26th Annual Ken Dietz Memorial City Championship Tournament at Tyler Putt-Putt Golf and Games. The division winners were: (front row, right) Tate Nichelson, ages 8-12, score 129; (second row mid-left) Gary Plain, Pro Division and tournament champion, score 92; (third row left) Melanie Martin, ladies division, score 169; (fourth row right) Noah Harris, ages 15-21, score 124; and (fifth row mid-right) Ted Willis, ages 25-60, score 119. Not pictured: Katherine Adair, Tournament Director. This year's tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11.