The first entry in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe tops the DVD releases for the week of May 16.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania": Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as the insectfolk with complementary superpowers in this installment that features Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang the Conqueror.
"'Ant-Man' (2015) was fun; 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018) was fun, too. 'Quantumania,' again directed by Peyton Reed, is less fun, and blandly garish visually," writes Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips in his review. "The earlier films’ throwaway jokes and welcome aversion to brutal solemnity have largely been ditched in favor of endless endgame stuff and weirdly cheesy digital world-building in the Quantum Realm."
ALSO NEW ON DVD May 16
"Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre": This action comedy from director Guy Ritchie stars Jason Statham as a world-class spy who recruits a famous Hollywood movie star to help foil the plot of a nefarious arms dealer. Also starring Cary Elwes, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant and Josh Hartnett.
"Moving On": Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as old college friends who reconnect at a friend's funeral and decide to take revenge on the husband of the deceased, who wronged them years earlier.
"One Day as a Lion": Scott Caan, J.K. Simmons and Frank Grillo star in this action thriller about the travails of a nice guy who happens to be a lousy hit man.
"The Magic Flute": Epic fantasy adventure based on Mozart's opera in which a teen boy is transported to a magical boarding school. Starring Jack Wolfe and F Murray Abraham.
"A Brixton Tale": A white middle-class teen girl gets together with a poor Black teen boy and begins to record and post videos chronicling his life, which sends the pair down a dark, violent path as they try to keep their audience's attention with increasingly edgy content.
"Targets": Criterion release available on Blu-ray and DVD of filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich's Hollywood-set 1968 debut film about an aging horror movie star (Boris Karloff) and a young man on a shooting spree (Tim O’Kelly).
OUT ON DIGITAL HD May 16
"Big George Foreman": A biopic about the iconic boxer/preacher/entrepreneur, following his life story as an athlete and born-again Christian.
"Sisu": In this hyperviolent Finnish import, a man kills Nazis in bloody, gruesome fashion.
"Assassin Club": Henry Golding stars in this globe-trotting action thriller as an elite assassin who is given one last job, a contract to kill seven people, only to discover that the targets are actually fellow killers hired to assassinate him.
———
©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC