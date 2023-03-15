A robotic nanny with a mean streak tops the DVD releases for the week of March 21.
“M3GAN”: A high-tech doll programmed by an aunt to comfort her grieving niece turns out to have a dark side in this horror thriller.
“Last fall the internet witnessed a rare phenomenon: the meteoric, memeified rise of a brand new star, catapulted into mononymic ubiquity thanks to a single two-and-a-half minute movie trailer,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “But M3GAN isn’t your average girl — she’s a lifelike, powerful robotic doll equipped with machine-learning capabilities that makes a Tamagotchi look like child’s play. You can run, but you definitely can’t hide, so say hello to your newest horror movie obsession.”
ALSO NEW ON DVD MARCH 21
“Babylon”: Filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s debauched, depraved, sprawling epic is set during the transition from silent to sound films, stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Jean Smart.
“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist”: Kevin Sorbo directs and stars in this apocalyptic film based on the popular book series.
“Lullaby”: Horror film in which the mother of a newborn inadvertently unleashes a demon when she sings a cradle song she finds in an ancient tome.
“Seriously Red”: After a real estate agent loses her job she decides to try to make it as a Dolly Parton impersonator in this comedy.
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season One”: In this Paramount+ prequel series to the original “Star Trek” show, Captain Pike leads Science Officer Spock and the crew of the USS Enterprise as they explore new worlds in the years before Captain Kirk assumed command of the vessel.
“Joyride”: Olivia Colman stars in this story of unlikely friendship as a mother who is in a taxi with her baby when the vehicle is stolen by a teen boy.
“The Headmistress”: Horror film about an evil presence haunting a rundown lakefront inn that has been inherited by a teacher who unwittingly visits the property with some potential buyers.
“Inland Empire”: David Lynch’s hallucinatory 2006 film starring Laura Dern as an actress on the edge gets a two-disc Blu-ray release from Criterion,
“Dragonslayer”: The 1981 fantasy classic about a wizard’s apprentice tasked with slaying a dragon is available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time in a limited edition SteelBook, and also on Blu-ray.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD MARCH 21
“Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre”: This action comedy from director Guy Ritchie stars Jason Statham as a world-class spy who recruits a famous Hollywood movie star to help foil the plot of a nefarious arms dealer. Also starring Cary Elwes, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant and Josh Hartnett.
“Wildflower”: This celebration of family centers on a teen girl with an intellectually disabled parent who is navigating life as she approaches her high school graduation. With Alexandra Daddario, Jean Smart and Kiernan Shipka.
“Children of the Corn”: In this reboot, the 11th installment in the horror franchise based on the Stephen King short story, the children of a small Nebraska town become possessed and go on a bloody rampage.
