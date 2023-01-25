A love story with bite tops the DVD releases for the week of Jan. 31.
“Bones and All”: Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet star as two teenage cannibals who connect in the 1980s Midwest for a romantic road trip that is “Badlands” with flesh-eating.
“Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’ is a swoony tapestry of Americana dripping with gore, caked in viscera,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “Despite the transgressive horrors at the center of ‘Bones and All,’ Guadagnino delicately shepherds us into a world that we don’t want to leave at the end.”
ALSO NEW ON JAN. 31
“Angry Neighbors”: This comedy finds an ill-tempered man declaring war on the rich guy next door after he builds a giant mansion.
“Heretic”: In this horror film, a medium manages to actually communicate with a dead spirit, after which she feels empowered to find out the truth of her parents’ fate, setting her on a path with an evil entity.
“Next Exit”: After a scientist makes national news with her discovery of how to track people into the afterlife, two strangers — each harboring dark secrets — look to join the study in this sci-fi thriller.
ON DIGITAL HD JAN. 31
“House Party”: Two down-and-out L.A. party promoters throw an illicit house party at LeBron James’ mansion in this remake of the 1990 comedy.
