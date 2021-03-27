ARKANSAS 72, ORAL ROBERTS 70Davonte Davis hit a short jumper with 2.9 seconds left, and Arkansas beat Oral Roberts to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in 26 years.
The Muss Buss grinded its gears through the first half into the second, bad shots and even worse defense putting third-seeded Arkansas in a 12-point hole against the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles.
Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks (25-6) got their swagger back, turning defensive stops into early offense opportunities and offensive rebounds into points.
It came down to one final shot and Davis made it, sending Arkansas to the Elite Eight for the first time since the Nolan Richardson “40 Minutes of Hell” days.
The let-it-fly Golden Eagles (18-11) let history slip through their grasp. Max Abmas did his best, scoring 25 points. His 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the front of the rim.
OREGON STATE 65, LOYOLA CHICAGO 58Ethan Thompson scored 20 points, including a pair of clinching foul shots with 35 seconds left, and No. 12 seed Oregon State kept its dream March going, beating eigth-seeded Loyola Chicago.
Warith Alatishe added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers (20-12), who were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 but ran roughshod through the conference tournament and have kept on winning on college basketball’s biggest stage.
They’re headed for their first Elite Eight since 1982 — one that was later vacated by the NCAA — and will play second-seeded Houston or No. 10 seed Syracuse on Monday night for a spot in the Beavers’ first Final Four since 1963.
Not even the fervent prayers of Sister Jean could help Loyola (26-4) deal with the constantly changing defenses that Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle rolled out. The Ramblers wound up shooting 33% from the field and 5 of 23 from beyond the arc.
All-America forward Cameron Krutwig led Loyola with 14 points. Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris added 10.