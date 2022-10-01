Andy Woods Elementary students had the opportunity to pet and ride farm animals for a special farm day event on Friday. The yearly event serves as a hands-on learning lesson for students to show them the various components of farming, relevant vocabulary, and more.
Some of the activities students got to take part in included horseback riding, grinding corn, sitting atop a tractor, feeding rabbits and cows, wool weaving and more.
Many students sported their favorite cowboy hats for the occasion.
