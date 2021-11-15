FORT WORTH (AP) — Mike Miles scored 20 points, Emanuel Miller had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and TCU rolled past Southern Mississippi 83-51 on Monday night.
Micah Peavy had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Horned Frogs (2-0). Miles added six assists.
It was Miller’s second consecutive game with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The junior transfer from Texas A&M now has 10 career double-doubles.
Tae Hardy scored 18 points and Isaih Moore had 11 for the Golden Eagles (1-2).
The Horned Frogs led 44-26 at halftime after holding Southern Miss to four points over the final five minutes of the half. A five-minute, 13-0 run in the second half pushed TCU’s advantage to 77-44.
Baylor 89, Nicholls State 60
WACO (AP) — LJ Cryer is getting his chance to lead ninth-ranked Baylor after the departure of a trio of standout guards from last season’s national championship team. He also has some pretty talented freshmen around him.
Cryer had a career-high 20 points to lead five players scoring in double figures as the Bears rolled to an 89-60 win over Nicholls State on Monday in a rare midday game.
Freshman Kendall Brown had 13 points and 10 assists for the Bears (2-0), who had 33 assists on their 37 made baskets. Jeremy Sochan, another freshman, had 14 points, while returning players Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer had 12 each.
Texas Tech 84, Prairie View A&M 49
LUBBOCK (AP) — Bryson Williams had 18 points and seven rebounds and Davion Warren sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 as Texas Tech rolled to an 84-49 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.
Williams sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including his only 3-point try, for the Red Raiders (3-0). Warren hit 6 of 10 overall — 3 of 5 from distance. Kevin McCullar, who scored a career-high 24 in a win over Grambling his last time out, finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
SMU 95, Northwestern State 48
DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Weathers had 22 points and 11 rebounds, SMU scored the first 16 points and the Mustangs cruised to a 95-48 rout of Northwestern State on Monday night.
SMU (2-1) rebounded from a 23-point loss to then 13th-ranked Oregon, shooting 52% (35 of 67) overall and 39% (11 of 28) from long range against Northwestern State (1-3).
Weathers, a transfer from Duquesne, shot 8 of 12 from the floor and had five assists and two steals. Kendric Davis added 19 points and 10 assists for SMU. Emmanuel Bandoumel had 14 points, Zach Nutall 13 and Stefan Todorovic 11.
Kendal Coleman scored 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field to lead the Demons.
Davis scored 14 points and Bandoumel had 11 as the Mustangs built a 50-20 halftime advantage. Davis’ 3-pointer stretched the Mustangs’ lead to 42 points midway through the second half.
The Mustangs have won all eight in the series dating to 1953.
Louisiana Tech 91, Jarvis Christian 61
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Louisiana Tech easily defeated Jarvis Christian 91-61 on Monday night.
Amorie Archibald added 14 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Kenneth Lofton Jr. chipped in 12, David Green scored 12 and Terran Williams had 11.
Willis hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Jakobe Dill had 16 points for Jarvis Christian. Desmond McNiel added 11 points.
Marquette 67, No. 10 Illinois 66
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left and Marquette forced 26 turnovers for a 67-66 comeback victory over No. 10 Illinois on Monday night.
Marquette (3-0) came back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to give new coach Shaka Smart his first signature win, despite going 3 of 9 from the foul line down the stretch.
Illinois (2-1) was clinging to a 66-65 lead when Kolek stole the ball from Trent Frazier at midcourt, maintained his balance and made a layup despite getting fouled. Kolek missed the ensuing free throw, but Kur Kuath stole the ball from Illinois guard Andre Curbelo with three seconds left to thwart the Illini.
Darryl Morsell scored 21 points, Justin Lewis had 17 and Kolek added 12 points.
For the Illini, Frazier had 23 points, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, while Coleman Hawkins scored 13 points and Jacob Grandison 10.