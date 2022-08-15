Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, flanked by Defense Secretary Gen. Luis Crescencio Sandoval, left, and Marine Secretary Jose Rafael Ojeda, surveys National Guard troops as the new force is presented at a ceremony, in Mexico City, June 30, 2019. Lopez Obrador has begun exploring plans to side-step congress to hand formal control of the National Guard to the army. That has raised concerns, because he won approval for creating the force in 2019 by pledging in the constitution that it would be under nominal civilian control and that the army would be off the streets by 2024.