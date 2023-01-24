Tyler High junior Naomi Moody and freshman Daniel Daniel each won medals in the District 15-5A Swimming & Diving Meet on Saturday at the Texarkana ISD Aquatic Center in Texarkana.
Whitehouse swimmers Gabe Rogers (two), Aden Johnson and Anna Matthews (two) all won gold with silver from Macen Beard (two) and Johnson. Also, all three Wildcat relay teams took silver with the LadyCats taking a bronze in a relay.
Moody won silver medals in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. She had a time of 2:17.49, just behind first place Kady Foster of Texas High (2:17.24).
Daniel captured a bronze medal in the 500 freestyle and placed fifth in the 100 backstroke.
Both swimmers advance to the Region IV Swimming & Diving Meet on Feb. 3-4 in New Caney. The top six swimmers in reach event move on to regionals.
Texas High won both the boys and girls team championships. Whitehouse placed second in the boys race and third in the girls competition.
The Lady Tigers won with 176 points, followed by Longview (94), Whitehouse (62), Mount Pleasant (45), Tyler (14) and Hallsville (11).
The Tigers won with 215 points, followed by Whitehouse (132), Hallsville (55), Longview (48), Mount Pleasant (19), Tyler (10) and Pine Tree (2).
The Whitehouse Wildcats won silver in the 200 medley relay in a time 1:47.01. Relay members were Rogers, Beard, Johnson and Matt Matulich.
The Wildcats were also second in the 200 freestyle relay. The team of Mereck Fandohan, Karson Soward, Garrison Mosley and Luke Wood swam to a time of 1:45.48.
Whitehouse was runner-up in the 400 freestyle relay (3:27.20). Swimming on the relay were Rogers, Matulich, Johnson and Beard.
Rogers claimed gold in the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:01.48 as well as in 100 breaststroke (1:01.97).
Johnson won gold in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.03 and also took the silver in the 200 freestyle in a clocking of 1:53.58.
Beard swam to second place in the 100 freestyle (49.82) as well as 100 breaststroke (1:02.88).
Leading the LadyCats was Matthews winning the gold in 200 IM (2:23.79) and 100 backstroke (1:06.51).
Whitehouse was third in the girls 400 freestyle relay with a time of 5:01.70. Relay members were Matthews, Katelyn Wyatt, Addison Black and Reese Bryant.
Other area athletes placing were:
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 2, Longview (Ximena Torres, Riley Gonzalez, Gracie Ponder, Paola Colon-Antommarchi), 2:07.94; 3, Mount Pleasant (Reese Ball, Ava Fite, Sophie Greco, Kate Ball), 2:25.42; 4, Whitehouse (Katelyn Wyatt, Anna Matthews, Kacy Langford, Megan Wall), 2:25.95.
200 freestyle: 6, Zareth Almonte, Longview, 3:09.57
50 freestyle: 1, Gracie Ponder, Longview, 25.86; 3, Sophie Greco, Mount Pleasant, 27.86; 8, Katelyn Wyatt, Whitehouse, 31.79; 13, Reese Bryant, Whitehouse, 35.43; 14, Addison Black, Whitehouse, 37.22.
100 butterfly: 1, Riley Gonzalez, Longview, 1:06.68; 4, Alexis Hallan, Hallsville, 1:14.86; 6, Aurora Egbe, Longview, 1:33.07; 7, Kacy Langford, Whitehouse, 1:35.97.
100 freestyle: 3, Ximena Torres, Longview, 1:03.71; 6, Megan Wall, Whitehouse, 1:10.40; 11, Reese Bryant, Whitehouse, 1:21.34.
200 freestyle relay: 2, Longview (Elle Woods, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Riley Gonzalez, Gracie Ponder), 1:56.71; 3, Mount Pleasant (Reese Ball, Kate Ball, Joceline Hernandez, Sophie Greco), 2:13.19; 4, Whitehouse (Addison Black, Reese Bryant, Kacy Langford, Megan Wall), 2:25.19.
100 backstroke: 2, Sophie Greco, Mount Pleasant, 1:12.28; 3, Ximena Torres, Longview, 1:14.49; 4, Katelyn Wyatt, Whitehouse, 1:16.74; 9, Addison Black, Whitehouse, 1:39.87.
100 breaststroke: 2, Riley Gonzalez, Longview, 1:20.95; 3, Alexis Hallan, Hallsville, 1:29.51; 4, Ava Fite, Mount Pleasant, 1:34.81; 6, Sara McDaniel, Longview, 1:40.06; 8, Megan Wall, Whitehouse, 1:47.12; 9, Kacy Langford, Whitehouse, 1:52.67.
400 freestyle relay: 2, Longview (Elle Woods, Ximena Torres, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Gracie Ponder), 4:26.23.
BOYS
200 medley relay: 3, Hallsville (Emiliano Ayala, Cameron Upchurch, Ubaldo Ayala, Randy Sullen), 1:54.75; 4, Longview (Noah Bradley, Jason Hubbard, Lono Wacasy, Ben Weindorff), 1:59.78; 5, Mount Pleasant (Elijah Rider, Jack Welborn, Alessandro Greco, Camdon Johnson), 2:09.35
200 freestyle: 4, Brady Cates, Whitehouse, 2:06.99; 6, James Milan, Whitehouse, 2:15.40.
200 IM: 4, Noah Bradley, Longview, 2:23.79; 6, Emiliano Ayala, Hallsville, 2:31.41.
50 freestyle: 1, Cameron Upchurch, Hallsville, 22.33; 5, Matt Matulich, Whitehouse, 24.46; 7, Karson Soward, Whitehouse, 25.59; 8, Jason Hubbard, Longview, 25.90; 9, Mereck Fandohan, Whitehouse, 26.44; 15, Haden Wallace, Whitehouse, 28.50.
100 butterfly: 2, Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, 57.42; 4, Lono Wacasey, Longview, 1:03.98; 7, Mereck Fandohan, Whitehouse, 1:06.65; 9, Luke Wood, Whitehouse, 1:11.60.
100 freestyle: 6, Matt Matulich, Whitehouse, 55.08; 7, Luke Wood, Whitehouse, 57.36; 12, Royce Mount, Whitehouse, 1:08.71.
500 freestyle: 5, Brady Cates, Whitehouse, 5:39.13; 7, Garrison Mosley, Whitehouse, 5:40.47; 8, Eli Terry, Whitehouse, 6:14.28.
200 freestyle relay: 3, Longview (Haku Wacasey, Ben Weindorff, Jason Hubbard, Lono Wacasey), 1:48.59; 4, Mount Pleasant (Camdon Johnson, Alessandro Greco, Elijah Rider, Jack Welborn), 1:53.29
100 backstroke: 2, Cameron Upchurch, Hallsville, 55.64; 4, Garrison Mosley, Whitehouse, 1:04.11; 6, Karson Soward, Whitehouse, 1:06.58; 7, James Milan, Whitehouse, 1:06.62; 12, Royce Mount, Whitehouse, 1:18.72.
100 breaststroke: 4, Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, 1:08.07; 6, Jason Hubbard, Longview, 1:15.33; 13, Haden Wallace, Whitehouse, 1:26.34.
400 freestyle relay: 3, Hallsville (Cameron Upchurch, Emiliano Ayala, Randy Sullen, Ubaldo Ayala), 3:58.81; 4, Longview (JaiAyrus Bowens, Andrew Dean, Noah Bradley, Lono Wacasey), 4:06.71