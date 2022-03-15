Ray Chavez, the nephew of a little girl dubbed “Little Miss Nobody” who was recently identified, speaks during a news conference in Prescott, Ariz., Tuesday. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office said the previously unidentified little girl whose burned remains were found more than 60 years earlier in the Arizona desert was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos, of New Mexico. The child’s remains were found on July 31, 1960, partially buried in a wash in Congress, Arizona.