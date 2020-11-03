On Tuesday evening, voters for the city of Lindale shot down propositions that would eliminate term limits for the mayor and council members and that would make it more difficult for a majority of council members to override mayoral objections.
Voters approved Proposition 1 by a vote of 1,767 to 791. This proposition amends the city’s annexation authority to conform to recent changes in state law.
Voters denied Proposition 2 by a vote of 784 for to 1,800 against. This proposition would have eliminated term limits for the mayor and council members.
Voters also denied Proposition 3 by a vote of 1,016 for to 1,549 against. This proposition states that a majority of council members would no longer be able to override the mayor’s objection to an ordinance or resolution passed by the city council. If approved, the affirmative vote of four council members would have been required to override the mayor’s objection, and the mayor’s objection would extend to any official action of the city council and will not be limited to ordinances and resolutions.
Voters approved Proposition 4 by a vote of 1,417 for to 1,126. This proposition changes the definition of a quorum to exclude the mayor and include council members only. This new definition reduces the number of council members who can meet outside of an open meeting without violating the Texas Open Meeting Act.
Voters approved Proposition 5 by a vote of 1,485 for to 1,063 against. This proposition allows a special meeting of the city council to be called by two council members instead of three, making it easier to enact the process.