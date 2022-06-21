Backyard birdwatching is a popular homeowner pastime and in Texas, one of the favorite birds to attract and watch is the amazing hummingbird. This tiny bird peaks in migratory activity through Northeast Texas in late August through September, but some do stay in the area. East Texas serves as a “gas station” for tanking up on calories as they make their way to South Texas and prepare for their flight over the Gulf of Mexico. Although Texas has 19 species of hummingbirds, those sited in our area are 99% ruby-throated hummingbirds with some rufous hummingbirds in the mix, according to Clifford Shackelford, state Ornithologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
To attract this interesting bird to your yard, the first step many people take is to purchase a hummingbird feeder. While a feeder is fine, it should be used in conjunction with a well-planned and developed garden. Hummingbird gardening is fairly easy and fun because it brings two activities together — gardening and birding. When planning your hummingbird garden, it is best to create a naturalistic environment preferred by the bird. A habitat plan needs to include provisions for food, water and shelter that hummingbirds can access.
Because of their high metabolism, hummingbirds need high energy sources such as nectar and feeders, and protein sources. They get their protein during daily activities by feeding on insects around the plants they frequent. The goal in planting for hummingbirds is to provide well rounded floral nectar sources with overlapping bloom periods and healthy insect populations during the period they are expected in your area. In Texas, this means providing nectar sources year-round.
Hummingbirds are attracted to good nectar producing plants, which usually have trumpet-shaped flowers with a deep throat and wide mouth. Red or orange colored tubular flowers are favored, but other colors work as well. Texas can have year round hummingbirds so plant selection and cultivation are extremely important. Choosing to plant native plants will provide excellent choices for your hummingbird garden.
There are many area resources that include non native plants that can be used to attract hummingbirds. Most area nursery centers will have specific lists of plants they carry.
The top Texas native plants to include in your garden for consecutive blooming periods are:
Perennials
n Lantana (L. Urticoides)
n Turk’s cap (Malvaviscus arboreus var. Drummondii)
Salvias
n Tropical sage (S. coccinea)
n Autumn sage (S. Greggii)
n Cedar sage (S.roemeriana)
n Mountain sage (S.regla)
Vines
n Crossvine (Bignonia capreolata)
n Red or coral honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens)
n Trumpet creeper (Campsis radicans)
Adding some or all of these native plants to your garden will provide hours of enjoyment for you and provide the best food for hummingbirds throughout their peak migrating periods.
For more information on hummingbirds and building a habitat as well as comprehensive list of hummingbird feeding plants, see “Hummingbirds of Texas with their New Mexico and Arizona Ranges” by Clifford E. Shackelford, Madge M. Lindsay, and C. Mark Klym, 2005, Texas A&M University Press.