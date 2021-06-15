Brown snake

Be careful when gardening. Our slithery friends like to occupy our space as well.

 Courtesy

It may be your thing, and that is OK, but it just isn’t mine. I am not interested in the snake argument. And regardless of where you stand on the snake argument, there are some things worth sharing.

Not snakes. I will leave that up to someone who enjoys them more than I do.

I usually try to leave snakes alone, but I have found in my gardening time, they want to share the same space I’m in. I have no doubt that either of us do it on purpose, but it does happen.

Like when I am scooping soil from my potting soil bag into little pots. Once that bag is open it can become a nice cozy sleeping arrangement for slinky little critters. I do not know if they are poisonous slinky snake critters as I do not hang around to ask. I usually go in the house since the soil bag is not the only thing that is “soiled.”

Once I gain my composure, I usually go back and pour the soil out or get one of my sons to go through it for me to resume my potting.

The other day, I was mixing some soil from a pot of something I was trying to root. I found the root trying to sprout near the bottom of the pot. I was so excited, I did not notice the snake that fell out of my hands. I thought it was a root until I saw it moving. My daughter-in-law noticed, and I do not think snakes are her favorite either.

Once, I found one in the wreath on my front door trying to look all cute and pretty with the flowers. I think she was posing.

When I am moving larger pots in the backyard, I tilt the pot away from me to give anything sleeping underneath time to leave. I say leave, as in go away from me, compared to come toward me.

Once we were digging a hole to plant a shrub, and lo and behold, some mama snake had found a place to cozy up with her babies under the ground. They all came out to visit or were really upset that I disrupted their home. They were pretty ribbon snakes, but that is as far as I will go. I have a friend who dug up a shrub and had the same experience.

Garden on. Just remember our fellow gardeners, the four-legged, two-legged and no-legged are there, too. They just do not pull weeds.

The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags