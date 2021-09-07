In the heat and humidity of the dog days of summer, many annuals fade and lose their zip. One, however, keeps on trucking — Profusion zinnia. Cheery and vibrant, Profusion are noteworthy for heat and drought tolerance, disease resistance and easy care. A cross between Zinnia angustifolia and Zinnia elegans, Profusion have a mounding habit, growing 12-15 inches tall and wide. Two-inch blooms sit atop short stems with narrow leaves giving them a softer appearance than their upright counterparts. Imagine massed borders, a sweep of color or a stunning filler in large patio container. Known for their long growing season, these zinnias produce non-stop blooms summer until frost.
Tested tough, the Profusion zinnia hybrids are plants of merit, having won multiple horticulture awards for durability and long lasting color. They come in a parade of sunny hues to include: white, yellow, orange, apricot, cherry and red. Depending on what suits your fancy, single, double and bicolor varieties are available. When planting, choose a front and center location with 6-8 hours of full sun.
Like other zinnias, Profusion thrive in a variety of soils, but prefer those that are evenly moist with good drainage. Zinnias in general are not thirsty plants, so it’s OK to let them dry out a bit between watering.
Make sure they have plenty of room to spread, 14-16 inches preferably. While resistant to powdery mildew, providing ample air circulation and good drainage will insure healthy plants throughout the growing season.
Dead-heading is not essential, but will help promote plant vigor and a continuous display of blooms. Profusion are pollinator magnets, attracting bees, butterflies and birds. They make wonderful companions in perennial gardens, vegetable plots and foodscapes.
If you want to get an early start on the color insanity, Profusion are easily grown from seed. Direct sow in late spring when soil temperatures have warmed. Seeds may be purchased at any number of online seed stores and are easy on the budget. If starting from seed isn’t your thing, you are in luck. These beauties are commonly carried by local nurseries and garden centers. Bedding plants become available in late spring, well into the summer.
While Profusion are generally pest- and disease-free, they can be bothered by mealy bugs and spider mites. Late in the season, with fall rains, powdery mildew and black spot may occur. Use of horticulture oils or fungicides are recommended to treat these issues.
All in all, Profusions are a wonderful choice for adding a wow factor to formal and informal gardens, patios and containers. Sun-loving, beautiful, tough and easily available make this zinnia a must-have in the landscape. Happy planting.
