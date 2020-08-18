If you are looking for a house plant that is easy to grow and pleasing to the eye, then a Chinese evergreen may be what you are looking for. It is a hybrid from the Aroid family and its Latin name is Aglaonemas. A native of Southeast Asia, it has long, shiny leathery leaves with patterns of cream, gray and green.
You should be aware that the leaves are poisonous so children and pets should not chew on them. Other than its beauty, another of its qualities is that it is one of the top 10 plants known to clean the air of harmful toxins.
Grown in low light and above 50 degrees, it likes household humidity and should only be watered when it has dried out. These plants do not need much fertilizer. In fact, fertilize at one-fourth the recommended strength every two months when the plant is actively growing.
Chinese evergreens are susceptible to aphids, spider mites, scale and mealy bugs so check both sides of the leaves periodically for them. Leaf spot may occur in high humidity. When the stems get leggy or thin, take cuttings by snipping off the stems, place them in water until roots form, and then plant them in well-drained potting soil.
Newer varieties have orange, pink, red and yellow in the leaves and need medium to bright light. Never place Chinese evergreens in direct sun.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.