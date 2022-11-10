The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
A Very Derrick Christmas, derrick lighting ceremony, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Includes children’s activities, vendors and entertainment. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ .
“Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas” opening reception, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Exhibit is on display through April 15 and is the first exhibit of East Texan Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020. More than 20 pieces make up this collective of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Veterans Day 5K Run or Ruck, hosted by Planet Beach Longview, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. The race will begin at National Wholesale Supply, 1227 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, and will continue to Boorman Trail, around Lois Jackson Park and end back at National Wholesale Supply. Registration: $30. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1505973803158312/?active_tab=about .
Heritage Syrup Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Depot Museum and Historic Downtown District in Henderson. Featuring syrup making with mule power, craftsmen, folk artists, food vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities, pony rides, cloggers, antique tractors and cars, cloggers and square dancers. Free admission. Information: https://www.hendersontx.us/14/Heritage-Syrup-Festival .
6th Annual Reel East Texas Film Festival, Thursday through Saturday, Texan Theatre, 201 S. Kilgore St., in Kilgore. Featuring a slate of indie film projects with live screenings and filmmaker Q&As. Tickets: $10 to $50. Information: www.reeleasttexas.com .
“Holes,” presented by Theatre TJC, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jean Browne Theatre on the Tyler Junior College central campus. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors ages 65 and up, students and active military. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/theatre .
Vintage Market Days of East Texas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Picker’s Pavilion, 205 E. North St., Lindale. Includes original art, antiques, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings, clothing, jewelry, home décor, food. Tickets: $7.50 to $15. Information: https://vintagemarketdays.com/market/east-texas/ .
Opening Night with Yoav Talmi, presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $22 to $69 adults, $12 to $35 students. Information: https://etso.org/events/calendar .