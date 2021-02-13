Valentine’s Day is important for those who love gardening, too. So, make sure to put these three things on your calendar each year: bluebird and martin houses up and cleaned, roses pruned and potatoes planted.
Potatoes are cool-weather plants that bloom and die when the temperatures get hot. They can tolerate frosts but not hard freezes and are mostly planted as a spring crop in East Texas. Potatoes are planted from small potatoes or pieces of larger potatoes known as seed potatoes. They should be spaced 8 to 12 inches apart.
Potatoes require at least eight hours of direct sun each day for maximum yields. Like most root crops, they do best in well-drained sandy and loamy soils and are best planted in raised beds or rows at least 6 to 12 inches high. Ideally, till in several inches of compost or organic matter and incorporate 2 pounds of a complete lawn fertilizer (15–5–10, 16-6-12, and so forth) per 100 square feet of bed or every 35 feet of row before planting. In smaller plantings use 2 teaspoons per square foot or foot of row
Potatoes can be grown in raised beds or raised rows 6 inches high, 18 inches wide, and 36 inches apart. Use your hoe to open up a furrow 3 inches deep down in the row. Place the seed pieces or small potatoes in the bottom of the furrow. Cover them with well-cultivated soil and gently firm them in with the back of your hoe. Potatoes can also be easily grown in large whisky barrel sized (30 gallon) containers.
Potatoes are relatively easy to grow, provided they have lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. Around three to four weeks after planting or when the plants are 6 inches tall, use your hoe or shovel to apply about 3 to 4 inches of dirt or compost to the bases of the plants. This creates a desirable area for the potatoes to form in. Ideally, apply a layer of organic mulch (hay, straw, grass clippings, and so forth) to conserve water and prevent weeds. The main pest on potatoes is the potato bug that eats the foliage. Handpick them or apply an appropriately labeled pesticide following all label directions.
Potatoes are usually ready to harvest 90 to 120 days after planting. Spring-planted plants indicate when they are ready to harvest as the tops turn yellow and start to die. I usually start sneaking some tender new potatoes as soon as the plants start blooming by gently probing beneath them with my fingers. Be careful not to disturb the root system, and always remember your production will be greater if you leave them alone until they are mature. I can’t help myself though. If you are going to consume the final crop rather quickly, dig them with a spading fork and wash them before storing in a cool, humid, dark place. If you want to store them for a longer period of time, cut the tops off the dying plants and leave the potatoes in the ground for three to four days. This will toughen the skins and make the potatoes last longer.
Recommended potato varieties for Texas include ‘Kennebec’ (white), ‘Pontiac’ (red), ‘Red Lasoda’ (red), and ‘Norland’ (red). Potatoes are native to South America.
