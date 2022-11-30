On Tuesday night, UT Health Tyler lit up its 45-foot tall Eastern Redcedar tree covered in over 300 ornaments with the help of 3-month-old Teddy Flores and his father Ollie.

Ollie is a NICU registered nurse at UT Health while his son Teddy is a former patient and recent graduate of the UT Health NICU unit.

Every year the tree lighting ceremony honors a former patient, and this year the Flores family was chosen. They were extremely excited for the opportunity, especially Ollie who received the honor of lighting the tree while holding his son.

Donald Baker, UT Health East Texas market president, said the event not only marks the start of the holiday season but also gives an opportunity to reflect on the miracles of hope and healing that happens at UT Health.

“Because a Christmas tree is such a wonderful symbol of life and hope, this event offers a great opportunity to reflect on the miracles of hope and healing that take place in our organization and our health system every day,” said Baker.

He also said the tree lighting is a chance to give thanks to the health care workers who make a difference in the community.

“It's a wonderful tradition that we do here that marks the beginning of the holiday season for our patients, our physicians, all of our volunteers and caregivers. Health care is about people and we’re so grateful that they are in our organization,” Baker said.

The theme of hope and employees who give back are the reasons why Flores and his family were chosen to be honored this year.

Flores shared his experience as a father to Teddy and caring for his wife JoEllen, who was induced at 37 weeks and went through a 24-hour labor at UT Health.

He said his wife went through a ‘hard’ labor where she started to have complications due to her not dilating enough, which led to a C-section.

“During the C-section, he swallowed a lot of amniotic fluid which is very common in C-section babies and that required a lot of oxygen support. So for me and my wife, yes we’re critical care nurses, but when you’re the one in that situation everything goes out the window. We weren’t nurses, we were parents, and just like our NICU parents, we were scared,” he said.

According to Flores, Teddy required full support of oxygen and even had a point where he was going to get intubated until he “turned the corner” one night and was off oxygen.

Now Teddy is growing and gaining weight, according to Flores. He also shared that due to Teddy’s experience, he was inspired to change health departments from a critical care nurse to a NICU registered nurse where he shares his story and helps parents who have children in the unit.

“I take that with me every day when I'm in the NICU and I tell parents, 'I was in the same exact spot you were. We will help you get through it, there will be good days and bad days, but hopefully God willing we will have mostly good days,’” he said.

He said he was happy to be there for the community and have the opportunity to give back.

Besides the tree lighting event, attendees also enjoyed a photo opportunity with Santa, and holiday refreshments.