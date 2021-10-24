UT Health East Texas’ acute care and ambulatory facilities have both earned 2021 College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 8 out of 10.
The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys including acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
Donald Baker, president of UT Health East Texas, said health care is a constantly evolving industry, especially in terms of changes brought by digital advancements that support clinical and business programs which are important to the communities served.
“This recognition is a testament to our health system’s commitment to stay at the forefront of technology and digital transformation in the healthcare field,” Baker said. “The leaders and team members of our health system are striving daily for excellence in that endeavor.”
Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business and disaster recovery; administrative and supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.
This is the fourth year CHIME has conducted the survey and overseen the program. In each successive year, CHIME has expanded the survey to capture more types of organizations that serve patients across the continuum of care. CHIME also continues to promote the program internationally to provide a global overview of digital health advancements.
As in past years, CHIME will publish an industry trends report based on Digital Health Most Wired responses from U.S. participants. The 2021 National Trends Report is scheduled to be released in October during CHIME21 in San Diego.
“Examples of how UT Health East Texas has applied core and advanced technologies into clinical and business programs to improve healthcare in our community include our recent transition to Epic, the premier electronic health record, as well as our expansion of telehealth and telerehabilitation services during the past year,” UT Health said in a statement.
CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell said digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020.
“The next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers healthcare consumers and will astound the industry,” Branzell said.
“The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in healthcare. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges,” he said.
The professional organization for Chief Information Officers and other senior healthcare IT leaders enables its members and business partners to collaborate, exchange ideas, develop professionally and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care throughout the communities they serve.