Christus Health and Texas Oncology announced today the opening of the new, innovative Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler, a major step forward in enhancing and expanding cancer care in northeast Texas.
The center, located at 501 S. Saunders Ave., will have an official grand opening ceremony tonight. The institute’s first patients received leading-edge treatment and oncology services this month, according to officials.
The new 85,000-square-foot center, a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology, features specialized areas for Texas Oncology–Tyler, including clinic space for medical oncology, hematology, gynecologic oncology, radiation oncology, and nearly 3,000 square feet of dedicated clinical research space.
The institute also provides patients with access to cancer prevention services, diagnostic screenings, and a comprehensive genetic risk evaluation program.
The center has three linear accelerators for radiation therapy, 52 chemotherapy infusion stations, including six dedicated to research, and four private rooms. The center also provides patients access to Texas Oncology’s on-site pharmacy, laboratory services, and an exercise area.
Within the institute, Christus Health houses a 7,500-square-foot advanced imaging center with 3T MRI, PET/CT, CT, ultrasound, nuclear medicine and more. An additional 10,000 square feet of Christus Health clinic space supports the surgical oncology program of Louise Herrington Cancer Center. Opened in 2020, Louise Herrington Cancer Center is an inpatient facility located within Christus Mother Frances Hospital — Tyler providing state-of-the-art, inpatient care for complex cancer patients.
“Tyler-area cancer patients have benefitted from our successful collaboration with Texas Oncology for more than 25 years, with a wonderful clinic on our NorthPark campus. This institute is a significant advancement for the people of Northeast Texas,” said Chris Glenney, FACHE, CEO, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas. “We are constantly working to provide better cancer care to our patients, and one of the most effective ways to do that is to have great relationships and great teams.”
Steven Paulson, M.D., president and chairman of the board at Texas Oncology, said this institute is life-changing for patients in the East Texas region.
“The combination of Texas Oncology’s decades of experience in delivering leading-edge cancer care in communities across the state and the inpatient care offered by Christus Health will continue to meet the comprehensive and varied cancer care needs of this region,” Paulson said. “It matters that patients can get needed treatment here – including leading edge therapies through clinical trials – with critical support from family, friends, and coworkers close by.”
Glenney agreed about the importance of providing access to exceptional care in patients’ backyards.
“As caregivers, we understand the importance of being close to home, near loved ones when facing something as challenging and life-changing as cancer. Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute is here to provide a full suite of high-level cancer care options right here in Tyler,” Glenney said.
The new institute also enhances Tyler’s leadership in groundbreaking cancer research. At Texas Oncology–Tyler, a robust clinical trials and research program has helped in the development of major cancer breakthroughs like immunotherapy drugs such as Opdivo® and Keytruda®. Texas Oncology–Tyler has offered more than 550 clinical trials in which more than 8,100 area patients have participated.
“We have come together to create clinical programs that improve care for our patients, further expand upon Texas Oncology’s significant research projects, and ultimately create opportunities to grow cancer services throughout northeast Texas. That’s a big part of the vision for cancer care for Texas Oncology,” said Mark Saunders, M.D., radiation oncologist, co-founder of Texas Oncology–Tyler, and East Texas regional medical director for Texas Oncology.
Steven Curley, M.D., FACS, institute chair at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Oncology Institute, said he is proud to be part of the project alongside many others who are setting the course for enhanced cancer care in Tyler.
“Alongside this talented team of physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and Associates, we will work collegially and collaboratively to provide state-of-the-art care and innovative services for cancer patients,” Curley said. “We are proud of the many years of collaboration with our colleagues at Texas Oncology–Tyler in delivering the full spectrum of leading-edge cancer care.”