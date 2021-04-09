Colonial Hills Baptist Church is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 7330 S. Broadway Ave. in the gym. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Britney Jones at 903-561-9984.
Hollytree Country Club is hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at 6700 Hollytree Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Clarissa Hughes at 903-581-4952.
Appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks. Surfaces are cleaned between each donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Blood can only come from people who are willing to give it for others. Just one pint of donated blood will save three lives, and the feeling of doing something good and making a difference can be a much-needed boost when spirits need lifting.