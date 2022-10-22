When it comes to breast cancer, early detection can be life-saving. Regular self-exams and routine mammograms are crucial to making sure everything is in check, and if not, identifying the issue quickly to help with treatment.

A mammograms' is an X-ray picture of the breasts that doctors use to look for early signs of breast cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Michael Norton, chairman of the breast program at Christus Mother Frances Hospital and section chief of General Surgery, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. Mammograms can detect cancer in its earliest stages, which can be crucial for survival.

“Many people who wait and don't do mammograms can have more advanced breast cancer,” he said.

At age 40, women at normal-risk are suggested to start their yearly mammogram check-ups, Norton said.

“It’s recommended by the National Comprehensive Cancer Center guidelines that patients have a mammogram every year from 40 on through their life expectancy. With that, they should have an annual examination with a physician,” he said.

Norton said although women are suggested to start at a certain age, women can start as early as 25 with self-breast examinations. A primary care physician or OB-GYN can guide women on the proper way to examine their breasts so they become familiar with them and notice when there may be a lump or anything that feels off.

Other reasons to start early mammogram check-ups are characteristics like dense breasts and a known family history of breast cancer, Norton added.

“Mammograms are very important in identifying the first stages of cancer, and that may be microcalcifications or a small lump that you cannot feel. When you've identified a cancer based upon screening and imaging with mammogram and sonogram, it has a very positive impact on survival versus if you did not have any mammograms and you came when you first developed a lump,” said Norton.

Conducting mammograms can give a woman a survival difference between 35% and 40%, said Norton. He also mentioned with early treatment of breast cancer, patients have many options of conservative breast care.

Making the first step to establish the yearly routine is important, and Brandon Ashton, radiologist specialized in breast imaging at UT Health East Texas Breast Cancer center, wishes people knew how unique mammography is, especially because no two breasts look exactly the same.

“Much like a fingerprint, each person has a different pattern. So a woman’s first mammogram helps establish what is normal for them. Being asked to return for additional images is more common after your first mammogram. It is also very important to compare prior mammograms to the current exam. If you change facilities or move, make sure you bring your old records including mammography images. Occasionally a subtle change in an otherwise normal appearing tissue pattern is the earliest hint a cancer is present,” Ashton said.

Ashton also said conducting yearly checkups can lead to less aggressive cancer treatment and even the absence of chemotherapy since it's not needed for some cancers that are discovered early enough.

Although women with a family history may feel more inclined to start getting their check-ups, Ashton said other women often believe the misconception that if they don't have a family history, they don't need to get a mammogram.

“Some women believe that if they do not have a family history of breast cancer, they do not need to be screened/checked. However only 5 to 10% of breast cancer cases are due to a known inherited mutation. Additionally 8 out of 10 women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a known family history of the disease. On average 1 in 8 women will have breast cancer in their lifetime,” he said.