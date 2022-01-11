— Cathy Primer Krafve is host of Fireside Talk Radio and author of The Well: The Art of Drawing Out Authentic Conversations and Marriage Conversation: From Coexisting to Cherished. Your stories, ideas and questions are welcome at CathyKrafve.com. Truth with a Texas Twang spoken here. You can learn more about the Women’s Fund of Smith County by visiting www.womensfundsc.org.