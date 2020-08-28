Meal prepping is a simple and easy way to make healthy eating possible even during your busier days. You can quickly make a couple recipes on a single day and not worry about meals for the rest of the week. This can also help with those drive-thru or food delivery orders because you already have something waiting for you in the fridge at home. You can start meal prepping in four easy steps.
• Step 1: Start by thinking of storage. Look for good-quality, air-tight, microwave and dishwasher safe containers. This way you don’t have to worry about replacing them for a very long time.
• Step 2: Make a plan. Think about when you usually do your grocery runs and come up with a list of ingredients you will need ahead of your grocery shopping. Pick a day and time that works best for you to prepare your meals so you can add it to your routine.
• Step 3: Pick your recipes. Look for recipes that are well rounded that include vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains. Try using substitutions for recipes that contain excessive amount of fat, sugar and salt. Choose simple meals to start off with so you don’t get overwhelmed. Recipes that can be cooked in the slow cooker, oven or instant pot are lifesaversand won’t take up as much time.
• Step 4: Be consistent. Make meal prepping enjoyable. Play some music, listen to an audio book or podcast. Have your family members join in. Think of all the time you will be saving not having to worry about what to cook each day for lunch and dinner.
There isn’t a right or wrong way to meal prep, so find what works best for you and start small.
Taking the time to plan out meals and introducing healthy veggies into your diet can not only help you feel good physically but also mentally. For more information, contact me, Priya Nagireddy, Smith County Assistant Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at priya.nagireddy@ag.tmau.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.