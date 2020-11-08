The 2021 East Texas Gardening Guide and Calendar, published yearly by the Smith County Master Gardener Association, is now available for purchase. Calendars can be purchased at area vendors for $7.00 or through the Smith County AgriLife Extension Office, 1517 W. Front St., Suite 116.
The Master Gardener Calendar is always a valued resource for both seasoned and novice gardeners as well as transplanted gardeners new to our area. This year’s Calendar features the newly designated Tyler Botanical Garden located in the south end of the Tyler Rose Garden.
Greg Grant, Smith County’s AgriLife Horticulture Agent, describes how the Tyler Botanical Garden was born in his article, “Evolution of a Botanical Garden.” Also included in the Calendar are special articles about the IDEA Garden, the Shade Garden and the Heritage Rose Garden – the three separate gardens that make up the Tyler Botanical Garden. Specific seasonal plants unique to each garden are highlighted as well as articles on new Botanical Garden features such as The Maple Trails and The Bluebird Trails.
Familiar features are back as well such the Spring and Fall Vegetable Planting Guide, and “Things to Do”, a list of monthly gardening tasks. Other important information includes a list of helpful websites to answer gardening questions and a list of Gardening Events scheduled for 2021.
The 2021 East Texas Gardening Guide and Calendar is a perfect Holiday gift for yourself or that special gardener in your life.
Pick up one today for $7.00 at any of the following locations: Blue Moon Gardens, Breedlove Nursery, Hand Nurseries, Forget-Me-Not Flowers & Gifts, Roquemore’s in Whitehouse, Rubicon Wild Birds in Flint, Steele’s Feed & Seed in Troup, The Potpourri Hose, Tyler Rose Museum Gift Shop, In The Wind, Woody Weaver Pharmacy, Tyler Public Library, Harris Nursery, Pandora’s Box in Frankston, Circle C Farm and Ranch in Bullard, and in Lindale: Cycle of Seasons, Main Street Market, Bloom Garden Center, and the Lillie Russell Memorial Library.
You can also get a calendar mailed to you for $10.00 ($7 plus $3 shipping). Call the AgriLife office at 903-590-2980 for more details.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization affiliated with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. The East Texas Gardening Guide and Calendar is an annual publication designed to educate the community on the joys of gardening in East Texas.