The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams a day of sodium and moving toward an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 mg per day for most adults. On average, Americans eat more than 3,400 milligrams of sodium each day!
You can find the amount of sodium in your food by looking at the Nutrition Facts label. The amount of sodium per serving is listed in milligrams (or mg). Check the ingredient list for words like “sodium,” “salt” and “soda.” The total sodium shown on the Nutrition Facts label includes the sodium from salt, plus the sodium from any other sodium-containing ingredient in the product. For example, this includes ingredients like sodium nitrate, sodium citrate, monosodium glutamate (MSG) or sodium benzoate.
Remember, if your portion size equals two servings of a product, you’re actually eating double the sodium listed.
Because the average American eats so much excess sodium, even cutting back by 1,000 milligrams a day can significantly improve blood pressure and heart health. And remember, more than 70 percent of the sodium Americans eat comes from packaged, prepared and restaurant foods — not the saltshaker.
Keeping sodium in check is part of following an overall healthy eating pattern. The American Heart Association diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, plant-based protein, lean animal protein and fish. Replace processed meats, refined carbohydrates and sweetened beverages with healthier options. Eating this way should help you limit your sodium as well as harmful fats.
Here are sodium-related terms you may see on food packages:
• Sodium-free – Less than 5 milligrams of sodium per serving and contains no sodium chloride
• Very low sodium – 35 milligrams or less per serving
• Low sodium – 140 milligrams or less per serving
• Reduced (or less) sodium – At least 25 percent less sodium per serving than the usual sodium level
• Light (for sodium-reduced products) – If the food is “low calorie” and “low fat” and sodium is reduced by at least 50 percent per serving
• Light in sodium – If sodium is reduced by at least 50 percent per serving
At the end of the day, it’s easy to tally how much sodium you consumed so you can make better choices as needed. Sometimes a small adjustment can bring big results when it comes to your health! Keep exploring ways to minimize your sodium intake. For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.