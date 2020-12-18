This holiday season, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC Program is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving. Before traveling to holiday festivities or seasonal vacations, make sure to plan for a sober, designated driver before enjoying an alcoholic beverage. This holiday season, and every day, remember: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.
According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018. This is why the Watch UR BAC Program is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death. When heading out to the holiday festivities and office parties, help the Watch UR BAC Program and NHTSA spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
This holiday season, the Watch UR BAC Program and NHTSA urge drivers to designate a sober driver before ever leaving for holiday events and festivities. For those who plan to drink, plan on not driving.
Choosing to drive while impaired could be life changing, not to mention the lives of passengers, pedestrians, or even those of other drivers and passengers nearby.
When chosen as the designated driver, make sure to uphold that promise to safely drive all passengers to their final destination of the night. Also, stay hydrated with water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Support other designated drivers, too. It can be a long night, but people are counting on the designated driver — not to mention the other drivers, passengers and pedestrians on the roadways — so take the role of designated driver seriously. Lives are depending on it.
Here’s to enjoying a safe holiday season. For more information contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.