If you’re over 40, you may have noticed that it’s easier to gain weight — and harder to lose it — than it used to be. Changes in your activity level, eating habits, hormones and how your body stores fat all can play roles. But a few simple steps can help you stay slim.
— Eat your fruits and vegatables. Fill half your plate with them at every meal.
— Don’t skip breakfast. Experts recommend a healthy morning meal like oatmeal or whole wheat toast with fruit.
— Eat less at night. If you get most of your daily calories at lunch (before 3 p.m.), you might lose more weight than if you have a big meal later. But the most important thing is still what you eat, not when.
— Cook healthy meals. A lot of extra fat and calories can come from the way you prepare food. Instead of frying food or cooking it in butter or lots of oil, try grilling, baking, or broiling.
— Avoid second helpings. Smaller portions and tracking your calories with a food diary or an app can help you eat less.
