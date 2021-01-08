It’s time for New Year’s resolutions and eating healthier is at the top of everyone’s list. So often, eating healthy can be thought of as a restriction, but I propose that eating healthy is more about balance.
Yes, there are foods that are just straight up bad for us. They hold little nutritional value and are not healthy by any standard. But we live in 2021 and these foods are a part of our world. We can’t escape them and sooner or later, we are going to want to indulge.
That’s OK. You can have those foods, but make sure not to overdo it.
Here’s an analogy. Reading is a great activity. It can be informational, entertaining or inspiring. What would happen if all of us read, all the time? Nothing else productive would get done … eventually we’d want people to stop reading so they could write new books!
Even good things like reading need to stay in their place. Finding an appropriate amount of time in your day to read is called time management and balance. Letting reading take over your life leads to neglecting responsibilities.
Eating healthy is no different. Cake can have a place in your life, but make sure you are managing your nutrition and eating a balanced diet.
Here are some things to consider as you strive to eat more balanced.
Is this food nourishing?
If not, will it replace foods that are nourishing in my diet?
Will eating this food bring me joy?
Do I actually want to eat this?
Remember, being healthy is about our overall habits, not what we do occasionally or even some of the time. For more information contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.