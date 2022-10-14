True Vine Baptist Church, 713 W. Oakwood St., in Tyler, will celebrate its 150th anniversary this weekend.
True Vine Baptist Church, established seven years after the end of Civil War, is the second oldest African American Church in Tyler. Since inception in 1872, True Vine has provided a strong foundation to the city of Tyler. Its strength has been its relationship with the community, as True Vine continues to provide support through education, health awareness, community engagement and social justice.
In 2006, Tyler City Council members voted unanimously to embark upon the process of confirming buildings on the campus of True Vine Baptist as local Tyler landmarks. This designation gives honor and recognition to the efforts and sacrifices of all those who have made such a significant impact on the life of the church and the community.
Schedule of anniversary events:
10 a.m. Saturday: Brush Arbor Memorial (tent service), corner of Liberty and Line streets (behind St. James CME Church); 11 a.m., Pilgrim’s March, from corner of Liberty and Line streets to corner of Oakwood and Ellis streets; noon, balloon lift ceremony, 713 W. Oakwood St., (parking lot). Fellowship in the parking lot and lunch will available after the morning’s activities.
Noon Sunday: Under the leadership of True Vine pastor, the Rev. Christopher A. Nauls, the 150th Anniversary Worship Service will be celebrated both virtually and in-person with social distance seating availability. Guest speaker will be former True Vine pastor the Rev. A.W. Anthony Mays, pastor of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Austin.
The service will include recognition of some members who have served 50 years and more at True Vine and a presentation of proclamations and resolutions from elected city, county and state officials. Several historical audio and video presentations will be available with displays of photos from throughout the years. Dinner will immediately follow the program.