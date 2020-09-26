When David Fowler reserved the downtown Tyler square for Saturday, he had no clue it would be part of an international prayer movement.
Fowler had originally reserved the square for the March for Jesus event, an event dedicated to spreading the message of love and Christianity by marching through downtown and praying. However, when Fowler got the call that another Christian group wanted to use the downtown square for their own international prayer and revival event called The Return, he hopped on board.
“So they called me, and I said ‘Oh, that’s why the Lord had me reserve it,’” said Fowler.
The local event describes itself on its Facebook page as “a day of prayer, repentance and revival for our families, communities and our nation." The Return happened as a local simulcast prayer event broadcast in real time with the international event on the National Mall in Washington DC.
Local church and ministry leaders led the outdoor revival service on the Tyler square part of the time, while other portions of the event were live streamed on a screen to the Tyler audience from the National Mall.
As indicated by Fowler relinquishing his reservation to the downtown square, Fowler says his main focus is unity in the church.
“We want to continue this, we just want this to just be another start for revival on the square. You know, going forward, to continue to see the body of Christ to come together in one accord and to celebrate Jesus,” said Fowler.
Russ Hambly, one of the attendees, said that he was there so he could represent Jesus Christ to the community.
“He has done so much for me and my life. He straightened out my feet as a kid, he healed me from epilepsy and all kinds of things wrong with me that should have killed me,” said Hambly. “I shouldn’t have survived past a year, but here I stand forty-nine years later because of God. And because of all the things He has done for me, I want Him to do that for someone else.”
The international event included many well-known Christian leaders and speakers including US Secretary Ben Carson, Anne Graham Lotz, Franklin Graham, James Dobson, Jonathon Cahn, and Don Moen.
The event stated on its website that its goal was to promote international prayer and repentance. Hundreds of people attended the event as it continued through the afternoon.