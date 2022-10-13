A Diocesan Family and Youth Rosary Rally and Procession is set for 3 p.m. Sunday in Tyler outside the Chapel of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.
Students will join together in leading the group in a Rosary to be prayed in Latin, Spanish, English and Vietnamese. Our Lady of Fatima will then be processed with songs around the chapel and up to Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic High School.
Participating students will be seated under a tent and need to arrive by 2:30 p.m. to be seated and given their sashes and roses. Family members are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Special seating will be provided for religious and clergy attending.
"Since this is a Diocesan Rosary Rally, with Bishop Strickland's blessing, you are invited to come and unite in prayer, and to support the students leading the Rosary in honor of Our Lady of Fatima’s 6th apparition," the Texas Needs Fatima Ministry said in a news release. "Thank you and may our prayers and penance honor Our Blessed Mother who intercedes for us."
In the event of rain, the group will be set up to hold this inside the Chapel of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.
Other upcoming Rosary Rally events in East Texas include:
Lindale: Nov. 5, noon at Holy Family Family Catholic Church 16314 FM 849. More information: Rev. Michael Bailey 903-894-7647
Flint: Dec. 10, 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church 18221 FM 2493, with optional mass at 10 a.m. Information: Rev. James Rowland, JCL 903-283-3340
Emory: Jan. 28, noon at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church 551 East FM 2795. Information: Rev. Michael Ledesma 936-564-7807
Frankston: Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 1379 N. Frankston Hwy. Information: Rev. Mark Kusmirek 936-218-6710
Nacogdoches: March 11, 1 p.m. at Sacred Hert Catholic Church 2508 Appleby Sand Rd. Information: Rev. George Elliott 903-517-6715
Winnsboro: April 1, 10:30 a.m. Grace of Heaven Retreat Center 598 CR 2391, Information: Mr. Sunil Mosa 224-990-2097
Visit www.texasneedsfatima.org to access the calendar and the map for directions to each Rosary Rally.