Yellow roses were distributed for 66 graduating seniors of Grace Community School on Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony that was hosted at UT Tyler's Louise Herrington Patriot Center consisted of prayer by Senior Pastor Doug Clark and a speech by this year's speaker, English teacher Rhonda Ham.

The speaker is usually chosen every year by the graduating class, said Head of School Jay Ferguson.

The valedictorian of the graduating class is Addyson Campbell, who plans to attend Texas A&M University to study chemical engineering in the Craig and Galen Brown Engineering Honors program.

Salutatorian was Bolong Tang who plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to study construction science.

There was also a performance by the senior praise band and the graduating class continued the tradition of a parental blessing during the event.