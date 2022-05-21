Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.