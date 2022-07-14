Texas Governor Greg Abbott passes in front of a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde on May 29. Abbott again said on Thursday he was initially misled about the police response to the Uvalde school massacre, calling it "shocking" that newly leaked video of officers hesitating for more than an hour does not match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)