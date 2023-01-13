FORNEY — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders captured two wins on Friday in the Forney Soccer Tournament.
The Lady Raiders defeated Crowley (9-0) and Paris (8-0). Tyler Legacy (5-1-1) is scheduled to play McKinney North at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Scoring goals for Tyler Legacy against Crowley were: Kyleigh D'Spain (3), Conally Hooper (2), Kate Deathridge, Bella McNeil, Brianna Garcia and Lily Beckham.
Assists were from Beckham, Jenna Barnes, Hooper, D'Spain, Elizabeth Randall, Chloe Murlin, Hannah Smith and Garcia.
Scoring goals against Paris for the Lady Raiders were: D'Spain (2), Ella Embry, Smith, Deathridge, Murlin, Mia Ledesma, Ashlynn Parker
Assists were from Embry (3), Barnes (2), Caroline Randall, Beckham and Parker.
On Thursday, the Lady Raiders split games.
Against Garland Sachse, the Lady Raiders lost 2-1. Sachse scored in the first half and Barnes scored to tie the game at 1-1 in the second half on an assist from Embry. However, the Lady Mustangs convered a penalty kick with about 10 minutes on the clock.
Legacy followed with a 5-0 win over Killeen Harker Heights. Embry and Beckham each had two goals and an assist. Barnes added a goal. D'Spain, Garcia and Caroline Randall all had assists.
Murlin and Mia Rios combined for the clean sheet.