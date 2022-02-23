LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles, led by runner-up medalist Kenzie McClenny, captured the Lindale Girls Golf Invitational on Feb. 14 at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club.
The Lady Eagles won with a team score of 371. Longview placed second at 402, followed by Whitehouse in third at 425.
Kinley Pessel of Hallsville earned medalist honors with a 79. McClenny carded an 80 and won a playoff for second. Longview's Lauren Fisher was third, also with an 80.
Along with McClenny, other members of the Lindale first-place team were Kennedy Weesner (87), Julee King (98), Preslee Pullin (106) and Lauren Van Andel (109).
---
Lindale Girls Golf Invitational
Date: Feb. 14
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
Individual Top 10 — 1, Kinley Pessel, Hallsville, 79; 2, Kenzie McClenny, Lindale, 80; 3, Lauren Fisher, Longview, 80; 4, Faith Ann Chinn, Spring Hill, 81; 5, Kennedy Weesner, Lindale, 87; 6, Aly Navarro, Whitehouse, 91; 7, Katelynn Henslee, Rusk, 93; 8, Emily Smith, Pine Tree, 95; 9, Julee King, Lindale, 98;
Team Standings
Lindale