ATHENS — Van junior guard Landry Jones hit a 3-pointer from the corner foer her 1,000th career point as the Lady Vandals defeated Athens 81-26 on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game.
On the night, Jones had 31 points, along with nine rebounds, two assists and six steals.
Marisisa Richardson added 25 points, including five 3-pointers, along with a rebound, an assist, three steals and a block
Other contributors include Mikyla Bachert (8 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals), Jordan Ryan (8 points, seven rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal) and Shelby Burns (4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals).
Van improves to 20-2 on the season and 10-1 in district play. The Lady Vandals play host to Canton on Tuesday.
Brownsboro 43, Canton 38
CANTON — Brownsboro had big first and third quarters and played defense down the stretch as the Bearettes, the defending Class 4A state champion, defeated the Canton Eaglettes, 43-38, on Friday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Khyra Garrett led the Bearettes with 17 points with Tiykeah McKenzie adding 13. Also scoring for Brownsboro were Khayla Garrett (9), Michelle Lewis (2) and Bradie Cooper (2).
Airianna Pickens led the Eaglettes with 12 points, followed by Amari Welch (9), Caroline Stern (9), Allison Rickman (3), Katrina Morphis (2), Payton Bray (2) and Lily Cervantes (2).
The Bearettes, who will be hosting Cumberland Academy on Tuesday, are 21-7 overall and 9-2 in district. Canton visits Van on Tuesday and the Eaglettes are 26-6 and 9-2.
Hawkins 78, Linden-Kildare 21
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks defeated Linden-Kildare 78-21 on Friady to complete district play with a perfect record for the third consecutive year.
The Lady Hawks finished District 21-2A at 10-0.
Jordyn Warren led all scorers with 27 points. She added seven steals, three rebounds, three assists and hit three 3-pointers. Londyn Wilson scored 16 points and added six rebounds.
Haylie Warrick recorded her first double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Laney Wilson also scored in double digits with 11 points. Laney added seven rebounds and seven steals. Alaya Scoggins and Taetum Smith both scored six points. Smith also added five rebounds, six steals and four assists. Scoggins added four steals.
Maid Bynum led L-K with nine points, followed by Jamiah Birmingham (5), Hannah Wall (4) and Lynlee LeJeune (3).
The Hawkins JV also won the district with a 32-13 win over Linden-Kildare.
Edgewood 88, Grand Saline 30
EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Lady Bulldogs improve to 10-0 in District 12-3A with an 88-30 win over Grand Saline on Friday.
Five Lady Bulldogs, led by Kassidy Paul with 20 points, scored in double figures. She was followed by Ella Tyner (18), Brooke Elliott (14), Brooklyn McPherson (12) and Anna Nicholson (10).
Also scoring for Edgewood (24-7) were Kagan Grant (5), Ansley Cassell (5), Maggie Jones (2) and Brille Ditto (2).
Avery Byrum and Jade McCord led the Lady Indians with eight points apiece.
Neches 56, Apple Springs 12
NECHES — Kacie Trimble scored a game-high 16 points as the Neches Lady Tigers downed Apple Springs 56-12 on Friday in a District 27-A girls basketball game.
Neches improves to 26-2 overall and 9-0 in district.
Joely Jenkins added 8 for the Lady Tigers, followed by Aubrey Kincade (8), Sealy Hines (6), Rylee Jowell (5), Addison Spaith (4), Kathryn Morgan (4), Maylee Main (2), Averee Fox (2) and Lily Davis (1).
Gladewater 54, Sabine 42
GLADEWATER — Kiyona Parker and Sydney Keller combined for 29 points, MaKayla Police also scored in twin figures for the Lady Bears and Gladewater earned a 54-42 District 15-3A win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Parker finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals for Gladewater (16-12, 8-1). Keller added 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Police chipped in with 11 points, five assists, three steals and two blocks, Kamryn Floyd six points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks, Ava Langford three points and two steals, Karlee Moses two points and eight rebounds, Calice Henderson two points, three assists, two steals and two blocks and Savannah Warren one point.
Loren Colquitt led the Lady Cards with 19 points, followed by Ashlynn Davis (8), Caitlyn Stewart (5), Kylee Longhofer (4), Ella Roberts (2), Silvia Bosoni (2) and Ashleigh McCormack (2).