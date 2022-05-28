Attention German Shepherd lovers. Meet 8-month-old Nova. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Nova weighs about 60 pounds and has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Nova would thrive as a member of an active family. This breed is very intelligent, curious, obedient, and loyal. Nova will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting, Nova call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.