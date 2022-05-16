Although Fritz Hager III did not make it into the final 3 on "American Idol," community members say they could not be more proud of him.

From the success he saw on the show, to the positivity and inspiration he brought to peers in his city of Tyler, East Texas supporters say Hager's impact is everlasting and believe his career is just beginning.

Supporters gathered at the Tyler Civic Theatre on Sunday evening for a watch party as top 5 contestant Hager performed for America's votes, hoping to secure a spot in the final 3.

As they watched the local perform on the show broadcasted live from Los Angeles, attendees filled the room with screams and applause in full support of the former Tyler Civic Theatre performer.

During commercial breaks, those in attendance were putting their fingers to work sending in votes for the 22-year-old Tylerite.

When it was announced that Hager didn’t make it to the final 3, everyone in the room was in shock.

Supporters had a lot to say about Hager's performances, including one of his brothers who was in attendance.

“It was insane, Katy Perry compared him to The Strokes which is one of my favorite bands which was a cool thing, I’m still baffled after the performance, to be honest,” said Joe Hager, following his brother's second performance.

Expecting the best for his brother, Joe Hager had a message to the singer.

“We’re proud of you bro, we’re insanely proud of you,” he said.

Marguerite Crater and Cindy Bryan, Henderson residents and fans of "American Idol," said they were shocked at the results and heartbroken to see Hager go home.

Bryan said even though the community didn’t get the results it wanted, she believes this is not the end of Hager’s musical career.

“I really don’t think is the end for him, I really don’t. He has been recognized and he’s going forward from here. Even though he’s not the 'Idol,' something is going to happen,” she said.

Bryan said Hager should continue chasing his dreams and to be ready to never go back to his security job.

“Keep living your dream, your dreams just came true... you are going to go big. The sky's the limit, Fritz, the sky's the limit now," Bryan said.

Stephen Rainwater, board of directors at Tyler Civic Theatre and director and actor of the theater, said he is ready to welcome Hager with open arms and celebrate his accomplishments.

“I’m so proud, like there are no words to fully explain this experience because it was a once in a lifetime experience. Fritz did what he needed to do with this experience and made the absolute most out of it. Myself and our community at Tyler Civic Theatre couldn’t be more proud of him and we cannot wait to celebrate when he makes it back home,” Rainwater said.

According to Rainwater, Hager will be a star and he admires how authentic he was during the show.

“With him is that he never played it safe and I give him all the respect in the world for that. He was his true self, he was his authentic Fritz Hager self and nobody could take that away. He’s going to be a star and successful no matter what he does,” he said.

Still in awe of the final results, Rainwater mentioned another aspect of the journey, which was the inspiration Hager brought among Tyler Civic Theatre peers.

“It’s just amazing to me, you know there’s so many talented folks here in this theater from young adults, teens and college students, et cetera. I’m so thankful that I get to work with this talented group of folks. There are many others like Fritz that are within our midst and so it’s just exciting to see what’s going to happen next because Fritz has really inspired these groups of young people at this theater to reach for their dreams because that's what he did,” he said.

Hager said his experience on "American Idol" changed his life forever and he's genuinely proud of himself.

"I’ll be honest, ending it here is tough, but I am so incredibly grateful," Hager said on social media Sunday night. "For the friends. For the memories. For the music. This is not the end, it’s just page 1."