Burned trees and smoke fill the Bear River canyon after the River Fire burned through Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Chicago Park, Calif. Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed nearly 90 homes and other buildings. More than 5,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer and Nevada counties, state fire officials said. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)