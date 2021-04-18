In this Jan. 27 file photo, model Kate Moss, left, and her daughter Lila Grace Moss wear a creation for Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris. The pandemic has torn a multibillion-dollar bite out of the fabric of Europe’s luxury industry, stopped runway shows and forced brands to show their designs digitally instead. Now, the industry is asking what fashion will look like as it dusts itself and struggles to its well-heeled feet again.